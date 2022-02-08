Peloton to cut 2,800 jobs, CEO steps down, former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy to succeed
Feb. 08, 2022 5:49 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)AMZN, NKE, AAPLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) announced that John Foley is stepping down as CEO and will become executive chair - WSJ.
- Co-founder John Foley, who has led the company for its entire 10-year existence.
- President William Lynch is also stepping down from his executive role but will remain on the board
- Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc., will succeed as CEO and president and will join the company's board.
- To cope-up with the drop-off in demand and widening losses, the company announced to cut roughly 2,800 jobs, which will impact 20% of its corporate positions.
- The company said it expects to cut roughly $800M in annual costs and reduce capital expenditures by roughly $150M this year.
- Two weeks ago, activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC called for Peloton to fire Mr. Foley and explore a sale of the company, attracting potential buyers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and a host of other companies.
- The company is all set to report FQ2 results post market today. Preliminary Q2 revenue came in at $1.14B with 2.77M subscribers in January.
- Shares down 4% premarket after rising nearly 21% on takeover news. Over the period of one year, shares have plunged ~80%.