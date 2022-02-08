WuXi Biologics says "no impact" on business amid units added to "Unverified List" by US

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCPK:WXXWY) said the company has become aware of a recent U.S. Commerce Department announcement that two of its subsidiaries in Shanghai and Wuxi will be added to the department's "Unverified List" (UVL) on Feb. 8.

The company said the reason for this action is because U.S. government agencies have not been able to undertake required end-use verifications in order for certain equipment to be exported from U.S. suppliers.

WuXi Biologics added that the "Unverified List" is not the U.S. "Entity List" or "Black List" that are more well known.

The company noted that it been importing certain hardware controllers for bioreactors and certain hollow fiber filters that are subject to U.S. export controls but have received Commerce Department approval for the last 10 years.

The company added that it is compliance with all U.S. export control regulations and that it does not re-export or resell these items to any other entity.

In addition, WuXi Biologics said that the Commerce Department has a routine process to verify the proper use of these on site and that this process has not be completed in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said this no impact on its ongoing services to global partners and that there is a minimal impact to its imports as no such equipment is required after the construction of facility in Shanghai and Wuxi.

The company added that it is open to inspection at any time for the clearance and removal from the list.

The company is also pursuing measures to remove these subsidiaries from the list prior to inspection.