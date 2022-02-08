Worksport delays unveiling of Terravis Energy solutions
Feb. 08, 2022 5:58 AM ETWORKSPORT LTD. (WKSP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Worksport's (OTCQB:WKSP) management has decided to delay the unveiling of brand new energy solutions from its subsidiary Terravis Energy a few weeks to ensure all technical details are accurate and appropriately organized.
- Additionally says, innovations that have transpired these past few weeks need to be featured in their best light, requiring more preparation time.
- "The Terravis Energy website will represent the work of many talented and dedicated people who have already spent countless hours making the unveiling occasion memorable. We cannot wait to release everything," said Lorenzo H. Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy.
- Last month, Worksport announced Global Launch of Terravis Energy Green Hydrogen Energy Systems.