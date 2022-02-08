Centene Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $32.57B beats by $50M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:01 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Centene press release (NYSE:CNC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $32.57B (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Shares +1.2% PM.
- Health benefits ratio of 87.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 88.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Premium and service revenues of $30.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 15% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
- FY22 Guidance: The Company reiterates its 2022 Adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.30 to $5.50 vs. $5.44 consensus.
- HBR guidance of 87.6% to 88.2%
- Total revenue of $135.9B-$137.9B vs. $135.79B consensus.