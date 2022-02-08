Centene Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $32.57B beats by $50M

Feb. 08, 2022 6:01 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Centene press release (NYSE:CNC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $32.57B (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Shares +1.2% PM.
  • Health benefits ratio of 87.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 88.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Premium and service revenues of $30.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 15% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
  • FY22 Guidance: The Company reiterates its 2022 Adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.30 to $5.50 vs. $5.44 consensus.
  • HBR guidance of 87.6% to 88.2%
  • Total revenue of $135.9B-$137.9B vs. $135.79B consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.