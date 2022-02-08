Gartner Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.57, revenue of $1.31B beats by $60M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:03 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gartner press release (NYSE:IT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.57.
- Revenue of $1.31B (+18.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- The company increased the share repurchase authorization by $500M.
- Gene Hall, Gartner’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Gartner had a strong finish to an already good year, delivering contract value at the high end of our medium-term guidance, revenue growth across all three segments, and outstanding free cash flow generation. We repurchased $1.7 billion of stock during the year and remain committed to returning excess capital to shareholders. Heading into 2022, we are well-positioned to drive long-term, sustained, double-digit growth.”