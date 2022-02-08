Merck KGaA integrates CDMO, Contract Testing in new Life Science Services organization

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) announced organizational changes and a new operating model for its growth strategy.

Existing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Testing services will be consolidated into one global fully integrated Life Science Services (LSS) organization for traditional and novel modalities, along with the respective sales and marketing, research and development, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

The company’s mRNA offering will be will be further bolstered through the pending acquisition of Exelead, announced in January 2022.

The new LSS unit will be led by Dirk Lange, who will join effective Feb. 15, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, U.S.

Merck added that the The Process Solutions (PS) business unit will continue to be led by Andrew Bulpin and focus on delivering the company’s leading product offering for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

Science and Lab Solutions (SLS): The company said combining the Research Solutions and Applied Solutions business units into one organization will provide a more seamless experience to customers.

The SLS business unit will be led by Jean-Charles Wirth, currently Head of Applied Solutions.

Christos Ross, Head of Integrated Supply Chain and Operations (ISCO), will retire, effective March 31.

Ross will be succeeded by Ivan Donzelot, who will join on March 23, based in Switzerland.