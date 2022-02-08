DuPont Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.08, revenue of $4.27B beats by $250M

Feb. 08, 2022 6:05 AM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • DuPont press release (NYSE:DD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $4.27B (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
  • Declares first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share; a 10 percent per share increase to regular quarterly dividend.
  • Announces Board approval of new $1.0 billion share buyback program expiring March 2023.
  • Issues 2022 guidance; full year 2022 adjusted EPS expected to be in the range of $4.60 to $4.90 per share ($4.87 consensus), an increase of 10 percent versus 2021 at the mid-point of the range
