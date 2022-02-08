Cenovus Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.21, revenue of C$13.7B misses by C$280M

  • Cenovus Energy press release (NYSE:CVE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.21.
  • Revenue of C$13.7B (+7.9% Q/Q) misses by C$280M.
  • The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of C$2.2B and adjusted funds flow of C$1.9B. With free funds flow of C$1.1B in the quarter.
  • Cenovus achieved upstream production of 825,300 BOE/d, including record average daily oil sands production of almost 251,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) at Christina Lake and nearly 212,000 bbls/d at Foster Creek.
  • “In 2022, we are focused on building a similarly strong executional track record in U.S. Manufacturing and demonstrating the additional value that business will generate for our shareholders.”
