Cenovus Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.21, revenue of C$13.7B misses by C$280M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:05 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Cenovus Energy press release (NYSE:CVE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.21.
- Revenue of C$13.7B (+7.9% Q/Q) misses by C$280M.
- The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of C$2.2B and adjusted funds flow of C$1.9B. With free funds flow of C$1.1B in the quarter.
- Cenovus achieved upstream production of 825,300 BOE/d, including record average daily oil sands production of almost 251,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) at Christina Lake and nearly 212,000 bbls/d at Foster Creek.
- “In 2022, we are focused on building a similarly strong executional track record in U.S. Manufacturing and demonstrating the additional value that business will generate for our shareholders.”