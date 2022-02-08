Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.51B misses by $90M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:16 AM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation press release (NYSE:TMHC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.51B (+60.9% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- Homes closed increased 39 percent to 4,283 homes and 61 percent in value to $2.4 billion.
- Net sales orders and monthly sales per community declined 16 percent to 3,124 and six percent to 3.2, respectively.
- Backlog increased nine percent to 9,114 sold homes with an average sales price of $632,000, up 26 percent.
- Homebuilding lot supply increased 10 percent to approximately 77,000 total lots owned and controlled.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 38 percent.
First Quarter 2022
- Ending active community count is expected to be between 310 to 315
- Home closings are expected to be between 2,600 to 2,900
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 22 percent
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 124 million
Full Year 2022
- Ending active community count is expected to be around 350
- Home closings are expected to be between 14,000 to 15,000
- GAAP home closings gross margin is now expected to be at least 23.5 percent
- Average sales price is expected to be at least $600,000
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the high-8 percent range
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 124 million
- Homebuilding land and development spend is expected to be between $2.3 to 2.4 billion