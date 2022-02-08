InterCure estimates Q4 revenue growth 3 times from prior year

Feb. 08, 2022 6:34 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) estimates Q4 prelim revenue to be over C$31M, three times greater than the year ago quarter and 24% higher from previous quarter; FY21 revenue of C$87M (+250% Y/Y).
  • It is expected to see eighth consecutive quarter of high double-digit growth representing an annualized run rate of C$124M.
  • The company expects continued increases in operating profit, EBITDA and net profit during the quarter.
  • The company exceeded one-ton medical cannabis products dispensed per month during the quarter, which represents ~30% market share of Israel's medical cannabis.
  • Q4 results are scheduled for Mar.15 release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.