InterCure estimates Q4 revenue growth 3 times from prior year
Feb. 08, 2022 6:34 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) estimates Q4 prelim revenue to be over C$31M, three times greater than the year ago quarter and 24% higher from previous quarter; FY21 revenue of C$87M (+250% Y/Y).
- It is expected to see eighth consecutive quarter of high double-digit growth representing an annualized run rate of C$124M.
- The company expects continued increases in operating profit, EBITDA and net profit during the quarter.
- The company exceeded one-ton medical cannabis products dispensed per month during the quarter, which represents ~30% market share of Israel's medical cannabis.
- Q4 results are scheduled for Mar.15 release.