Carrier Global Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05, revenue of $5.1B beats by $280M; issues FY22 guidance
Feb. 08, 2022 6:34 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carrier Global press release (NYSE:CARR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $5.1B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $280M; including 11% organic growth.
- Net cash flow from operating activities of $913M and free cash flow of $775M.
- Outlook for 2022: Sales of about $20 billion with high single-digit organic sales growth vs. consensus of $19.34B; Adjusted operating margin up ~75 bps; Adjusted EPS of $2.20 - $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.27, up double-digits adjusting for the Chubb divestiture; Free cash flow of ~$1.65 billion, which includes a ~$200 million tax payment related to the gain on the Chubb sale.
- The Outlook excludes recently announced Toshiba acquisition, expected to close before the end of Q3 2022.