Coty Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.58B misses by $20M

Feb. 08, 2022 6:35 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Coty press release (NYSE:COTY): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.58B (+11.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Shares +5.5% PM.
  • The strong sales and sell-out momentum in 1H22, extending through January with LFL sales growth of +13%, reinforces Coty's confidence that FY2022 LFL sales will be at the upper end of its guidance range of low-to-mid teens percentage growth. Based on current FX rates, the company expects a headwind of 3%-4% to its reported sales in 2H22.
  • The company raises its FY2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.22-$0.26, up from its previously guided range of $0.20-$0.24 vs. consensus of $0.14.
