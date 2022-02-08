Linde inks long-term contract with BASF in France for hydrogen, steam

Feb. 08, 2022 6:38 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)BASFYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) signed a long-term agreement with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for the supply of hydrogen and steam.
  • Linde will build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, France, effectively doubling its capacity in the Chalampé chemical park where it has one production facility.
  • This second plant will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine (HMD) manufacturing facility and will also help meet the increasing demand from Linde's local merchant customers for hydrogen.
  • The plant is expected onstream in H1 2024.
  • LIN +0.36% premarket to $297.53
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.