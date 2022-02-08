Linde inks long-term contract with BASF in France for hydrogen, steam
Feb. 08, 2022
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) signed a long-term agreement with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for the supply of hydrogen and steam.
- Linde will build, own and operate a new hydrogen production facility at Chalampé, France, effectively doubling its capacity in the Chalampé chemical park where it has one production facility.
- This second plant will supply BASF's new hexamethylenediamine (HMD) manufacturing facility and will also help meet the increasing demand from Linde's local merchant customers for hydrogen.
- The plant is expected onstream in H1 2024.
