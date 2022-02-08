nVent Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02, revenue of $669M beats by $62.6M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance
Feb. 08, 2022 6:41 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- nVent Electric press release (NYSE:NVT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $669M (+28.4% Y/Y) beats by $62.6M.
- Organic sales up 24%
- Guidance: The company introduces 2022 sales guidance of up 6 to 10 percent, which represents a range of a 6 to 9 percent increase in organic sales versus the prior year vs. consensus of $2.62B. The company expects full-year 2022 EPS on a GAAP basis of $1.75 to $1.85 and $2.10 to $2.20 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $2.19.
- In addition, the company estimates reported sales for the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of up 13 to 15 percent, which represents a 10 to 12 percent increase on an organic basis vs. consensus of $619.54M. The company estimates first quarter 2022 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.33 to $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $0.42 to $0.44 vs. consensus of $0.49.