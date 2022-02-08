Hanger estimates 12% revenue growth in FY21 revenue, below analysts consensus
Feb. 08, 2022 6:42 AM ETHanger, Inc. (HNGR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) estimates net revenues for the year ended Dec.31,2021 will be ~$1.12B (+12% Y/Y) and adj. EBITDA to be ~$118.9M (+13% Y/Y).
- Analysts consensus estimates for FY revenue stands at $1.13B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- The company’s estimated Patient Care same clinic growth rate was ~9% on a day-adjusted basis.
- For FY22, net revenue is seen ranging between $1.19 and $1.22B, and adj. EBITDA in a range between $127 and $132; utilizing midpoint of guidance range, revenue growth is ~7% and adj. EBITDA growth at ~9%.
- The company’s revenue growth includes an estimate of ~5% in same clinic revenue growth on a day adjusted basis related to its Patient Care segment.
- 2022 outlook includes ~$35M in revenue relating to the full year effect of acquisitions completed in 2021.
- Q4 and FY results are scheduled for Feb.28 release, after market close.
- Shares trading 1.5% down premarket.