Hanger estimates 12% revenue growth in FY21 revenue, below analysts consensus

Feb. 08, 2022 6:42 AM ETHanger, Inc. (HNGR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) estimates net revenues for the year ended Dec.31,2021 will be ~$1.12B (+12% Y/Y) and adj. EBITDA to be ~$118.9M (+13% Y/Y).
  • Analysts consensus estimates for FY revenue stands at $1.13B (+13.1% Y/Y).
  • The company’s estimated Patient Care same clinic growth rate was ~9% on a day-adjusted basis.
  • For FY22, net revenue is seen ranging between $1.19 and $1.22B, and adj. EBITDA in a range between $127 and $132; utilizing midpoint of guidance range, revenue growth is ~7% and adj. EBITDA growth at ~9%.
  • The company’s revenue growth includes an estimate of ~5% in same clinic revenue growth on a day adjusted basis related to its Patient Care segment.
  • 2022 outlook includes ~$35M in revenue relating to the full year effect of acquisitions completed in 2021.
  • Q4 and FY results are scheduled for Feb.28 release, after market close.
  • Shares trading 1.5% down premarket.
