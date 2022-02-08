Pfizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21, revenue of $23.84B misses by $360M

Feb. 08, 2022 6:46 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pfizer press release (NYSE:PFE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $23.84B (+104.1% Y/Y) misses by $360M.
  • Revenues of $23.8 Billion, Reflecting 106% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally Driven Primarily by the Impact of Fewer Selling Days Compared to the Prior-Year Quarter
  • Shares +1.7% PM.
  • Provides Full-Year 2022 Record-High Guidance for Revenues of $98.0 to $102.0 Billion (vs. $104.07B consensus) and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.35 to $6.55 (vs. $6.73 consensus), Reflecting 23% and 46% Year-Over-Year Growth at the Midpoints, Respectively
    • Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty to Approximately $32 Billion, Reflecting Doses Expected to be Delivered Under Supply Contracts Signed as of Late-January
    • Issues Initial 2022 Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of Approximately $22 Billion, Reflecting Treatment Courses Expected to be Delivered Primarily Under Supply Contracts Signed or Committed as of Late-January.
