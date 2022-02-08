BTIG issued a warning on Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) profits in the near term ahead of the company's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Peter Saleh and team dropped the price target on CMG to $1,975 from $2,150 to account for new lowered estimates with persistent inflation and Omicron-related costs in the mix. The inflation impact is seen both cutting into Q4 earning and presenting a headwind in 2022.

The firm also warned that same-store sales upside could be limited in the near term for the fast-casual chain as labor shortages associated on the view that COVID likely limited operating hours at some locations. In general, analysts have called Chipotle (CMG) one of the most successful restaurant companies in passing on costs to consumers, but the consensus is that it not at a 100% match.

Despite the near-term pressures, BTIG kept a Buy rating on Chipotle.

"We believe the long-term story remains very much intact, and expect the company to accelerate unit development in 2022 with more drive-thru (Chipotlane) locations. Lastly, we believe that menu pricing will be a key lever in 2022, and would not be surprised to see Chipotle raise prices further to support margins."

Chipotle (CMG) is due to post its earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday. Check out the full earnings preview.