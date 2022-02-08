CONSOL Energy GAAP EPS of $3.30, revenue of $480.63M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:51 AM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CONSOL Energy press release (NYSE:CEIX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.30.
- Revenue of $480.63M (+48.1% Y/Y).
- adjusted EBITDA of $120.6M
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $52.4 million;
- Free cash flow of $24.5 million, despite a working capital increase of $38.2 million
- Coal shipments of 5.6 million tons, despite ongoing transportation delays
- Near fully-contracted for 2022 and 11.4 million tons contracted for 2023
- Cash and cash equivalents of $149.9 million plus $48.3 million in restricted cash as of December 31, 2021;
- Reduced total debt outstanding by $30.8 million during 4Q21
- Net leverage ratio of 1.49x as of December 31, 2021.
2022 Guidance and Outlook:2022 targeted PAMC coal sales volume of 23.0-25.0 million tons. PAMC average revenue per ton sold expectation of $55.00-$57.00. PAMC average cash cost of coal sold per ton expectation of $29.00-$31.00. Capital expenditures: PAMC maintenance – $110-$125 million / Itmann remaining development – $42-$47 million / Other (including ESG initiatives) – $10-$23 million. Expect to produce between 0.3-0.5 million tons of coal at the Itmann Mine (on a clean coal equivalent basis) with the majority of it in 2H2022