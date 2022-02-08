KKR & Co. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.38, revenue of $606M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:52 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KKR & Co. press release (NYSE:KKR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $606M (-10.3% Y/Y).
- DE was $3.9 billion for the year ($4.44/adj. share), up 121% year-over-year
- Fee Related Earnings (“FRE”) of $606 million ($0.69/adj. share) in the quarter, up 45% year-over-year
- Book Value Per Adjusted Share (“BVPS”) of $28.77 at year end including $17.96 per adjusted share of Net Cash and Investments
- Assets Under Management (“AUM”) of $471 billion, up 87% year-over-year
- Beginning with the dividend to be announced with the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, KKR intends to increase its regular annualized dividend per share of common stock from $0.58 to $0.62.