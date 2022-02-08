Harley-Davidson Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.48, revenue of $816.02M beats by $147.17M
Feb. 08, 2022 6:54 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Harley-Davidson press release (NYSE:HOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.48.
- Revenue of $816.02M (+53.7% Y/Y) beats by $147.17M.
- "Harley-Davidson delivered a strong finish to the year, in which we have seen proof points on all elements of our Hardwire Strategy," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "Looking ahead, we are fully committed to achieving our long-term Hardwire Strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand and company in the world."
For tFY2022, the company expects: HDMC revenue growth of 5% to 10%; HDMC operating income margin of 11% to 12%; HDFS operating income to decline by 20% to 25%; Capital investments of $190M to $220M.