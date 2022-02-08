Sangamo's gene therapy for Fabry Disease shows safety in interim phase 1/2 trial data

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) said preliminary data from a phase 1/2 study, dubbed STAAR, of its gene therapy isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) continued to be well tolerated in patients with Fabry disease.
  • Fabry disease is a rare inherited disorder of glycosphingolipid (fat) metabolism due to deficient activity of lysosomal enzyme, alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A).
  • The company said the four treated patients continued to exhibit elevated α-Gal A activity.
  • In the first two dose groups, all four patients showed above normal α-Gal A activity, ranging from 3-fold to 15-fold above mean normal.
  • Patients in the first dose cohort have maintained elevated activity for one year and are now in the long-term follow-up study.
  • In the third dose group, the fifth patient showed activity within mean normal α-Gal A levels at week 2 and the sixth patient was recently dosed.
  • The company noted that the therapy was generally well tolerated across three dose cohorts in the five treated patients.
  • There were no treatment-related adverse events higher than Grade 1 (mild) and no treatment-related serious adverse events.
  • Sangamo expects to provide updated results from the trial throughout 2022.
  • The company is also planning a phase 3 trial.
