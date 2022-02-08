RISE Education Cayman sign merger agreement with Data Auto
Feb. 08, 2022 7:02 AM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Data Auto (NaaS) entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger wherein NaaS shareholders will exchange all of the issued and outstanding share capital of NaaS for newly issued shares of REDU.
- Data Auto is a leading operation and technology provider serving China's electric vehicle charging market.
- The transaction values NaaS at an equity value of ~$587M and the company at an equity value of ~$45M in the principal amount of $17M at the conversion price that equals $0.7/ADS each representing two ordinary shares, par value $0.01/share.
- On transaction completion, NaaS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company; existing NaaS shareholders and existing REDU shareholders will own ~92.9% and 7.1%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company.
- Transaction will be completed around mid-2022.
- Prior to transaction completion, the company ordinary shares will be divided into three classes - Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares - with different voting powers but equal economic rights.
- REDU shares trading 8.5% higher premarket.