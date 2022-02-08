RISE Education Cayman sign merger agreement with Data Auto

Feb. 08, 2022 7:02 AM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Data Auto (NaaS) entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger wherein NaaS shareholders will exchange all of the issued and outstanding share capital of NaaS for newly issued shares of REDU.
  • Data Auto is a leading operation and technology provider serving China's electric vehicle charging market.
  • The transaction values NaaS at an equity value of ~$587M and the company at an equity value of ~$45M in the principal amount of $17M at the conversion price that equals $0.7/ADS each representing two ordinary shares, par value $0.01/share.
  • On transaction completion, NaaS will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company; existing NaaS shareholders and existing REDU shareholders will own ~92.9% and 7.1%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company.
  • Transaction will be completed around mid-2022.
  • Prior to transaction completion, the company ordinary shares will be divided into three classes - Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares - with different voting powers but equal economic rights.
  • REDU shares trading 8.5% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.