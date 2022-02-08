IncyteEPS of $0.10, revenue of $862.5M beats by $49.12M
Feb. 08, 2022 7:02 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Incyte press release (NASDAQ:INCY): Q4 EPS of $0.10 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.86.
- Revenue of $862.5M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $49.12M.
- Total product and royalty revenues of $813 million (+20%) in Q4’21
- Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $592 million (+15%) in Q4’21 and $2.135 billion (+10%) in FY’21;
- FY22 Guidance: Jakafi guidance range of $2.3 to $2.4 billion for 2022.
- The company expects other Hematology/Oncology net product revenue of $210M-$240M
- The company expects Non-GAAP R&D expenses of $1.42B-$1.46B
- The company expects Non-GAAP SG&A expenses of $880M-$925M.