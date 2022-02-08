Fiserv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.26B beats by $20M

Feb. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Fiserv press release (NASDAQ:FISV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.26B (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted EPS in a range of $6.40 to $6.55 vs. consensus of $6.41.
  • “We believe our agility and the strength of our assets continue to enhance our position as the operating system for commerce and money movement across our client base of banks, credit unions, fintechs, and businesses ranging from SMB's to mid-market to large enterprises,” said Bisignano. “We expect this operational strength and balance sheet flexibility to support high single digit organic revenue growth and double digit adjusted EPS growth in 2022.”
