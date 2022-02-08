Quotient GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.17, revenue of $10.17M beats by $0.96M

Feb. 08, 2022 7:04 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Quotient press release (NASDAQ:QTNT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.44 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $10.17M (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.

  • Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

    • The Company now expects that total product sales of Alba by Quotient reagents in the current fiscal year will be in the range of $36 million to $37 million compared to product sales in FY 2021 of $34.5 million.
    • Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2022 are expected to be in the range of $5 to $8 million.
    • The Company estimates that cash used for operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 is in the range of $6.5 to $7.5 million per month (excluding debt service cost and capital expenditures).
