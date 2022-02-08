Masco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.02B beats by $70M; initiates FY22 EPS guidance
Feb. 08, 2022 7:04 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Masco press release (NYSE:MAS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.02B (+8.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Adjusted operating profit was $265M; Adjusted operating margin decreased 350 basis points to 13.1 percent from 16.6 percent.
- Adjusted gross margin decreased 490 basis points to 30.7 percent from 35.6 percent
- 2022 earnings per share expected to be in the range of $4.06 – $4.26 per share, and on an adjusted basis, to be in the range of $4.10 – $4.30 per share vs. consensus of $4.14.