Morgan Stanley dropped its rating on General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to Equal-weight from Overweight in a ratings cut that is in reaction to the guidance issued by the automaker last week. The firm noted that the automaker's outlook was materially lower than anticipated due to cost creep and deteriorating product mix.

Morgan Stanley warned on rising execution risk on an absolute and relative basis for GM's plans for EV industrialization and has an increased level of concern on competition in China.

Analyst Adam Jonas: "We have also re-evaluated GM as a SOTP story and this has led us to change the valuation methodology for GM from SOTP to DCF(resulting in $10 cut to our PT). We now expect GM to remain one holistic company for at least the next 12-18 months as management builds out its EV, AV and connected car capabilities. We still harbor concerns around the legacy OEM's shift from ICE to electrification, which we have modeled via forecasting GM to be a smaller company going forward (-2% revenue CAGR to 2030)."

Jonas and team assigned a new base case price target of $55 to GM vs. $75 prior, while the bull case PT was cut to $90 from $120 and the bear case PT was lowered to $30 from $32.

Shares of General Motors (GM) fell 4.59% premarket on Tuesday to $48.38.

