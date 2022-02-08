Mexico-focused SPAC LIV Capital Acquisition II prices $100M IPO

Feb. 08, 2022 7:11 AM ETLIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (LIVB), LIVBU, LIVBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Molino del Rey, Mexico-based LIV Capital Acquisition II prices it 10M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each redeemable warrants holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5M additional units.
  • Units are expected to trade on Nasdaq from today under the symbol, "LIVBU".
  • Post trading begins, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed under the symbols "LIVB" and "redeemable," respectively.
  • LIV Capital Acquisition II is led by CEO and Chairman Alexander Rossi, Managing Partner of LIV Capital Group, and CFO Luis Rodrigo Clemente Gamero, CFO of LIV Capital Group.
  • The company plans to leverage management's experience and target high-growth businesses in Mexico or with a significant presence in Mexico.
  • EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.