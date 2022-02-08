Mexico-focused SPAC LIV Capital Acquisition II prices $100M IPO
Feb. 08, 2022 7:11 AM ETLIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (LIVB), LIVBU, LIVBWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Molino del Rey, Mexico-based LIV Capital Acquisition II prices it 10M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant.
- Each redeemable warrants holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5M additional units.
- Units are expected to trade on Nasdaq from today under the symbol, "LIVBU".
- Post trading begins, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed under the symbols "LIVB" and "redeemable," respectively.
- LIV Capital Acquisition II is led by CEO and Chairman Alexander Rossi, Managing Partner of LIV Capital Group, and CFO Luis Rodrigo Clemente Gamero, CFO of LIV Capital Group.
- The company plans to leverage management's experience and target high-growth businesses in Mexico or with a significant presence in Mexico.
- EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.