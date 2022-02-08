LXP Industrial stock climbs after launching review of strategic alternatives

  • LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares jump 7.5% in premarket trading after the REIT's board started a review of the company's strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or merger.
  • After the REIT's conversion into a predominantly single-tenant industrial REIT, the board now considers it "an opportune time to launch a comprehensive process to determine the best path to drive shareholder value," said T. Wilson Eglin, chairman, CEO and president.
  • The move comes after LXP Industrial (LXP) received a $16 per share cash offer from Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings in late January.
  • The board will remain open to "all credible opportunities to unlock value, while maintaining our focus on executing our disciplined growth strategy and supporting our stakeholders," he said.
  • No timetable has been set for the review process, nor has the board many any decisions on any potential strategic alternatives at this time.
  • BofA Securities, Evercore and Wells Fargo are serving as LXP's financial advisers and Paul Hastings LLP as its legal counsel.
  • In December, the REIT changed its name from Lexington Realty Trust.
