Broadwind nabs $16M in new tower orders
Feb. 08, 2022 7:16 AM ETBroadwind, Inc. (BWEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) trades 1.8% higher premarket after it received $16M in new tower orders from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer.
- Including these new orders, Broadwind has sold greater than 40% of its FY22 optimal annual tower production capacity.
- It expects to schedule additional 2022 bookings over the coming months, as OEM customers seek to secure additional production capacity.
- The company has recently started receiving increased interest from wind turbine OEM customers regarding tower capacity for 2H22.
- "Although we remain in the early phase of a broader recovery in onshore wind tower demand, we are encouraged by these new orders, which will go into production at our Abilene plant during Q3 of 2022. Further, some raw materials used in turbine production have shown signs of moderating, which should incentivize increased project development, over time," President and CEO Eric Blashford commented.