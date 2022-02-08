Snap to raise $1.25B through private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028
Feb. 08, 2022 7:18 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to issue $1.25B of convertible senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2028 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers will have an option to purchase up to an additional $200M of notes.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.
- The company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies or for repurchases of securities.
- In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company inetnds to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes.
- Shares down 0.2% premarket.