Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is trading ~3% lower in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company missed revenue expectations for Q4 2021 on Tuesday despite an earnings beat. The COVID-19 vaccine maker set the 2022 guidance lower than the consensus dragging the peers in the industry Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) lower in the pre-market.

For the final quarter, Pfizer (PFE) reported $23.8B in revenue with ~106% YoY growth after its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty generated $12.5B in direct sales and alliance revenues. Meanwhile, the company’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid brought in $76M in sales in the U.S. after the FDA authorization in the country late December.

Sales of blood thinner, Eliquis grew ~19% globally while JAK inhibitor Xeljanz led to ~4% growth in operational sales. However, Prevnar family (Prevnar/Prevenar 13 & 20) recorded a ~25% YoY decline globally driven by ~27% decline in the U.S. amid COVID-19 impact on vaccinations.

Adjusted Income for the quarter grew ~156% YoY to $6.2B while reported net income reached $3.4B.

For the full year, revenue grew ~92% YoY to $81.3B while adjusted EPS climbed ~96% YoY to $4.42.

For the full year 2022, Pfizer (PFE) projects $98.0B – $102.0B revenue and $6.35 – $6.55 adjusted earnings per share indicating ~23% YoY growth and ~46% growth at the mid-point, respectively.

The company has raised revenue guidance for Comirnaty to ~$32B and issued an initial revenue forecast of ~$22B for Paxlovid.

“Today we are issuing guidance for the coming year which, if achieved, would represent the highest level of annual revenues and Adjusted diluted EPS in Pfizer’s long history,” Pfizer’s (PFE) outgoing CFO Frank D’Amelio remarked.

For 2022, the Wall Street estimates Pfizer (PFE) to record ~$104.1B in revenue and $6.73 earnings per share.