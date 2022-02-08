Biomerica rises 9% on positive data in InFoods IBS study for irritable bowel syndrome

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) reported positive results from trial of its test, InFoods IBS diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT) in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

The InFoods DGT for IBS uses a simple blood test designed to identify patient-specific foods that when removed from the diet may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The test works by identifying above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods in patients. A food identified as positive is removed from the diet for the patient to feel better.

The study showed statistically significant improvements in multiple endpoints in the Intent-to-Treat population.

While multiple endpoints showed statistically significant improvements in all patient subtypes included patients with IBS-Constipation, IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Mixed, the data showed patients diagnosed with IBS-Mixed and IBS-Constipation benefitted the most from the InFoods IBS Therapy.

The company said it finds the data very promising because there is currently no FDA cleared therapy for IBS-Mixed.

Biomerica said it will meet with the FDA to develop a final pivotal trial which, if positive, would enable FDA clearance of InFoods IBS DGT.

The company is also in discussions for opportunities to commercialize InFoods IBS DGT prior to FDA clearance as a Laboratory Developed Test service offered through a CLIA laboratory, and as a CE Marked product in Europe or other countries.

BMRA +9.39% premarket to $4.66