Performant Financial secures HHS OIG IDIQ contract for medical review and consultative services
Feb. 08, 2022 7:19 AM ETPerformant Financial Corporation (PFMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On Jan.04, Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) announced that the US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS OIG) awarded Performant the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a base term of one year and four additional 1-year options, to provide medical review and consultative services.
- The contract was awarded via a full-and-open competitive procurement.
- Under this national IDIQ contract, Performant will provide medical review and consultative services associated with the oversight activities of the OIG.
- In addition to medical review of selected claims, Performant will provide support for auditee discussions or secondary reviews to assist HHS OIG in pursuing greater policy adherence, identifying improper payment vulnerabilities, and refining future industry communications and training.