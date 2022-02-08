Plurilock's Aurora Systems nabs purchase orders worth $306K
Feb. 08, 2022 7:20 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Plurilock Security's (OTCQB:PLCKF) wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting received two purchase orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a combined total of $306K.
- Under the order terms, Aurora will provide the U.S. DoD with software license and support subscriptions, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with software maintenance renewal.
- The order is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.
- These orders are a part of the SEWP V program and align with Plurilock's stated goal of expanding within the government and defense verticals.
- All contracts and orders since Jan.1, 2022, including the latest orders, represent a combined total of ~$853K in sales.