EVgo strikes battery charging deal with Subaru

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) announced the company has been selected as the preferred EV charging partner of Subaru of America.

The development followed Subaru unveiling its first ever zero-emissions vehicle, the all-new 2023 Solterra EV SUV, at the LA Auto Show last November and opening reservations this month.

EVgo's (EVGO) network will provide Subaru drivers the convenience of charging at more than 800 public fast charging locations and 1,200+ L2 charging stalls spanning 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states. In addition, drivers can access more than 46,000 L2 and DC fast charge public chargers through EVgo’s roaming partners across the country.

"EVgo has a long history of working with automakers leading the charge on EVs, and we are delighted to partner with Subaru to make sure Solterra drivers have convenient and reliable charging options," noted EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi on the development.

Shares of EVGO moved up 2.22% in premarket action on Tuesday.

