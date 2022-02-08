Apple buys artificial intelligence music startup for undisclosed sum: report
Feb. 08, 2022 7:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has acquired a London-based startup known as AI Music to help generate customized music, Bloomberg reports.
- According to the news outlet, Apple could use the technology to help with its current music offerings, including Apple Music, HomePod or Apple Fitness+.
- Bloomberg added that the timing of the deal happened in the past few weeks, as the company has pulled its social media accounts, save for LinkedIn, since the early part of January.
- Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Over the weekend, Wedbush Securities said Apple (AAPL) should buy Peloton, with analyst Dan Ives reasoning that such a deal would be a major strategic coup, as well as catalyze the company's aggressive health and fitness initiatives over the coming years.