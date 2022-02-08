SelectQuote stock tanks after fiscal Q2 miss, guidance cut; Citi downgrades
Feb. 08, 2022 7:30 AM ETSelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock plunges 51% in premarket trading after the online insurance brokerage's fiscal Q2 earnings missed consensus by a wide margin and expects 2022 results to fall well short of consensus.
- Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight downgrades the stock to Neutral/High Risk from Buy/High Risk and slashes his price target to $4 from $14.
- The reasons behind the Q4 miss weren't surprising, Grosslight said in a note to clients, pointing to hiring delays, CMS marketing review, less shopping amid greater plan parity, and lower persistency. "What was surprising with the quantum of the miss and the $145M of negative tail adjustment revenue the company took this quarter (vs $65M expected in FQ4)," he said.
- In addition, the company cut guidance, "titrating growth down," and said it's focusing more on cash flow and predictability.
- Note that in December, SA Quant rating warned that SelectQuote (SLQT) was at high risk of performing poorly, on decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions.