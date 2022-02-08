BP Q4 results - inline results and guidance, conservative macro outlook

Feb. 08, 2022 7:31 AM ETCVX, XOM, SHEL, BPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

BP Prepares To Ration Petrol Station Deliveries Due To Shortage Of HGV Drivers

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

BP (NYSE:BP) posted an inline Q4 result on both the operating income and net income lines. Upstream oil income beat expectations ($4.0b vs $3.2b expected), while the refining and corporate segments were a slight drag versus Street. The Company generated $3.0b of "surplus" cash flow (3.8% of current market cap, 15.0% annualized), and provided a 2022 outlook broadly in-line with Street expectations:

  • Capex - $14-15b, versus street at $14b
  • Divestments - $2-3b
  • Effective tax rate - 35%
  • Upstream production - down sequentially in Q1, but flat YoY
  • Macando - $1.4b outflow

Interestingly, Management expects the oil market to move into balance in 2022 and is guiding shareholder returns based on a $60 Brent oil price forecast. The Company announced a 5.46c dividend for Q4 and anticipates buying back $4.0b in stock during 2022.

BP has struggled throughout the pandemic, as a relatively new Management team pivoted heavily towards low-carbon businesses at the trough of the commodity price cycle. Over the trailing three years, BP shares are down 24% versus peers Shell (NYSE:SHEL) down 12%, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) +11% and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +18%.

Given the conservative commodity price outlook, the call is likely to focus on capital allocation scenarios in a higher oil-price environment. If Management is able to verbally commit to higher dividends and buybacks, rather than higher low-carbon spending, it may be enough to see continued outperformance.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.