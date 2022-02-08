BP Q4 results - inline results and guidance, conservative macro outlook

BP (NYSE:BP) posted an inline Q4 result on both the operating income and net income lines. Upstream oil income beat expectations ($4.0b vs $3.2b expected), while the refining and corporate segments were a slight drag versus Street. The Company generated $3.0b of "surplus" cash flow (3.8% of current market cap, 15.0% annualized), and provided a 2022 outlook broadly in-line with Street expectations:

Capex - $14-15b, versus street at $14b

Divestments - $2-3b

Effective tax rate - 35%

Upstream production - down sequentially in Q1, but flat YoY

Macando - $1.4b outflow

Interestingly, Management expects the oil market to move into balance in 2022 and is guiding shareholder returns based on a $60 Brent oil price forecast. The Company announced a 5.46c dividend for Q4 and anticipates buying back $4.0b in stock during 2022.

BP has struggled throughout the pandemic, as a relatively new Management team pivoted heavily towards low-carbon businesses at the trough of the commodity price cycle. Over the trailing three years, BP shares are down 24% versus peers Shell (NYSE:SHEL) down 12%, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) +11% and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +18%.

Given the conservative commodity price outlook, the call is likely to focus on capital allocation scenarios in a higher oil-price environment. If Management is able to verbally commit to higher dividends and buybacks, rather than higher low-carbon spending, it may be enough to see continued outperformance.