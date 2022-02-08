Mako Mining updates on capital structure and outstanding debt
Feb. 08, 2022 7:32 AM ETMako Mining Corp. (MAKOF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) updated regarding its capital structure since the end of 3Q21 wherein 37.3M warrants and 12.34M options were cancelled or expired unexercised.
- In February 2022, 1.5M Restricted Share Units were granted to certain executive officers of the company and 1.32M Deferred Share Units were granted to the non-executive directors.
- Since Q3 end, $5.3M of principal has been repaid to affiliates of Wexford Capital and Sailfish Royalty.
- Currently, there is $9.4M of principal remaining on the Wexford loan and 3,895 ounces of gold remaining on the Sailfish gold-linked loan.