DuPont (NYSE:DD) -0.5% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, raising its quarterly dividend by 10% and approving a new $1B stock buyback program, but full-year earnings guidance is on the light side as raw materials and logistics cost inflation is expected to continue to weigh on margins.

Q4 net income fell to $266M from $447M in the year-earlier quarter, primarily due to the absence of a favorable income tax benefit recognized in the previous year; operating EBITDA rose 5% Y/Y to $973M, with the company citing pricing actions, volume gains and earnings associated with the July 2021 acquisition of Laird Performance Materials.

Q4 revenues by segment: Electronics and industrial +19% Y/Y to $1.47B, water and protection +16% to $1.42B and mobility and materials +12% to $1.26B.

The acquisition of Laird Performance Materials increased net sales in the electronics and industrial segment by 10% during the quarter.

For FY 2022, DuPont guides for adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.90, compared with $4.87 analyst consensus estimate, on sales of $17.4B-$17.8B, vs. $17.33B; full-year operating EBITDA is seen at $4.3B-$4.5B, up 6% Y/Y at the midpoint, with top-line volume growth and pricing gains more than offsetting raw material and logistics costs increases.

For Q1, the company sees EPS of $0.94-$1.00, below $1.16 consensus, on revenues of $4.2B-$4.3B, vs. $4.21B consensus.

"Consumer demand remains strong, however raw material and logistics cost inflation is expected to continue to impact margins," the company said, with Q1 operating EBITDA seen flat compared with Q4 2021 but with continued improvement throughout 2022 to more normalized levels in the back half of the year.

DuPont has traded roughly flat over the past year while losing 6% YTD.