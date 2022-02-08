Karyopharm TherapeuticsEPS of $0.46, revenue of $126.2M beats by $94.28M
- Karyopharm Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KPTI): Q4 EPS of $0.46 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.42.
- Revenue of $126.2M (+259.5% Y/Y) beats by $94.28M.
- FY22 Guidance:
- XPOVIO net product revenue to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million.
- Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense, for the year ending December 31, 2022, to be in the range of $265 million to $280 million.
- The Company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, and the revenue it expects to generate from XPOVIO product sales, as well as revenue generated from its license agreements, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2024.