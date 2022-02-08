Benson Hill announces CFO transition, picks industry veteran for the role
Feb. 08, 2022 7:39 AM ETBenson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) announced that Dean Freeman, a seasoned finance executive with ~30 years of experience, will become its next CFO; DeAnn Brunts has elected to return to retirement from her full-time executive role post the company's annual filing.
- Brunts will remain on the company's board, the original role she had when she joined Benson Hill in 2020.
- Freeman has joined the company as EVP, Finance on Feb.2 and will work towards ensuring a smooth transition.
- Most recently, Freeman served as the President and CEO of First Source Capital, a commercial finance company he founded in 2019.
- The company has scheduled its Q4 and FY results on Mar.28, before market opens.