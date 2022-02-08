Merck, Ridgeback supply ~3.1M COVID-19 oral drug molnupiravir to US government
Feb. 08, 2022 7:44 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said ~3.1M courses of oral antiviral COVID-19 drug molnupiravir have been provided to the U.S. government for allocation across the country.In 2021, Merck signed a contract with the U.S. government under which it agreed to supply ~3.1M courses of molnupiravir upon emergency use authorization or approval.
- Merck added that it has completed manufacturing of 10M courses of the drug and remains on track to produce at least 20M courses in 2022.
- In addition to the U.S. agreement, Merck has signed supply agreements for molnupiravir in more than 30 markets worldwide.
- MRK +0.54% premarket to $78