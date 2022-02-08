Alkermes says its schizophrenia trial met main goal with less weight gain in patients

Feb. 08, 2022

  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is trading ~6% higher on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from its ENLIGHTEN-Early trial suggesting the Phase 3 study for the schizophrenia therapy LYBALVI met the main goal with a statistically significantly less weight gain among patients.
  • The 428-subject study was designed to assess the effect of Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) on body weight in young adult patients in the early stage of schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder, or bipolar I disorder.
  • The study met the pre-specified primary endpoint with Lybalvi treated patients experiencing statistically significantly less weight gain at week 12 compared to those treated with olanzapine. (The mean percent change from baseline body weight: 6.77% for olanzapine vs. 4.91% for LYBALVI, p=0.012)
  • The percentage of patients with 10% or more weight gain from the baseline at three months stood at 30.4% for olanzapine vs. 21.9% for Lybalvi (p=0.075), while those with 7% or more weight gain reached 44.8% for olanzapine vs. 33.1% for Lybalvi.
  • “These results complement the weight gain profile of LYBALVI shown in the ENLIGHTEN-2 pivotal study and reinforce the potential of LYBALVI as a new treatment option for adults living with schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder," remarked Craig Hopkinson, Alkermes’ Chief Medical Officer.
  • In October 2021, Alkermes (ALKS) launched the antipsychotic medication in the U.S.
