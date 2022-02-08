Boeing and Airbus scrap for big FedEx freighter order

FedEx is reported to be in talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) to buy next-generation freighters to keep up with the soaring pace of e-commerce growth. However, sources indicated to Reuters that the company has not made a final buying decision yet due in part to ongoing labor talks with pilots.

Last week, Boeing launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. "Cargo is the only part of the jetliner market that has fully recovered, and is still growing," noted AeroDynamic Advisory analyst Richard Aboulafia on the industry backdrop. "Given a very depressed twin aisle market, cargo widebody orders are the only ray of hope," he added.

Boeing (BA) is called a front-runner to win a 777X deal from FedEx (NYSE:FDX), although any delay is seen giving Airbus an opening to potentially land the business. A decision is not expected in the next couple of months.

Shares of Boeing (BA) fell 0.60% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $210.65 vs. the 52-week range of $183.77 to $278.57.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 0.09% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $243.73 vs. the 52-week range of $216.34 to $319.90

Compare valuation marks on Boeing, Airbus and FedEx side by side.