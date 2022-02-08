Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) upcoming investor day needs to give investors more clarity on how the company will achieve gross margin targets after the trajectory muddled a bit when the streaming service reported fourth-quarter results, Bank of America said in an investment note.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her buy rating but lowered her price target to $262 from $352, noting that the Daniel Ek-led firm is investing in new initiatives, but has not clarified what. Additionally, the analyst noted that Spotify will no longer provide annual guidance.

"At this point, it is difficult to reconcile the company’s public comments of core gross margin expansion with the reported results and implied gross margin declines, as indicated by 1Q22 guidance," Reif Ehrlich wrote in a note to investors.

"It is unclear at what point SPOT will migrate from “investment mode” into “harvest mode” to recognize the benefits of these investments," she continued. "We appreciate the company’s long term goals of [1 billion] users and [50 million] creators and the necessity to invest to reach these targets, however we believe additional clarity on the underlying leverage in the core business would go a long way in assuaging these business model concerns."

Spotify shares were down fractionally in premarket trading to $171.22 on Tuesday.

Although Reif Ehrlich raised her revenue estimate for 2022 to €11.56 billion, she lowered her gross margin estimate to 26%, down from 27%, while also lowered her loss for operating income to -€38 million, compared to a previous outlook calling for a profit of €121 million.

In addition, the analyst noted that the controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan has "increasingly become a risk" for the company, though it has not yet increased subscriber loss "thus far."

Recently, Spotify's (SPOT) Ek said that he did not support Rogan's use of racially insensitive language, but added that he did not believe "silencing Joe" was the solution to the matter.