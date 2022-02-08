Cars.com to acquire Accu-Trade for $65M, adds digital vehicle acquisition to the platform
Feb. 08, 2022 7:54 AM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the assets of Accu-Trade, Galves Market Data and MADE Logistics which includes real-time, VIN-specific appraisal and valuation data, instant guaranteed offer capabilities, and logistics technology.
- "These solutions will drive better inventory management and maximize profits for dealers while introducing a more efficient option for buying and selling wholesale inventory at scale," CEO Alex Vetter commented.
- The transaction consideration will be $65M in cash on closure which is expected to close in ~30 days.
- There is also the potential for additional cash and stock consideration based on achievement of certain financial thresholds; it expects making a $63M earn-out payment, which may be higher or lower based on actual performance.
- The acquisition which is expected to be EBITDA accretive in year one will also improve inventory turn and maximize profits per transaction by helping to match each vehicle with the best end-user.
- Accu-Trade generates revenue through subscription fees of its appraisal and data products to dealers; Cars.com expects to launch the product across its platform and begin recognizing incremental revenue in 2Q22.