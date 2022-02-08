New Residential Investment stock climbs after Q4 servicing revenue soars

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) stock gains 4.4% in premarket trading after its Q4 revenue beat the consensus estimate as its net servicing revenue surged 59% from Q3.

Q4 core EPS of $0.40 matched the average analyst estimate and declined from $0.44 in Q3. Revenue of $1.10B increased from $952.7M and topped the consensus of $984.9M.

Q4 origination segment pretax income of $101.5M fell from $177.5M in Q3.

  • Q4 total origination funded production was $38.1B in unpaid principal balance, up 10% from Q3.
  • Total gain on sale margin of 1.65% rose from 1.61% in Q3.

Q4 servicing segment pretax income of $127.5M increased from $15.0M in Q3. Servicing net revenue of $310.2M jumped from $195.3M in the previous quarter.

  • Servicing portfolio increased to $483B in UPB, up 1.5% Q/Q.
  • The company acquired ~$908M of early buyout loans and redelivered $868 of EBO loans for gains of ~$31M.

Mortgage servicing rights portfolio totaled ~$629B UPB at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $635B UPB at Sept. 30, 2021.

Book value of $11.44 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $11.35 at Sept. 30.

For Q1 2022, New Residential (NRZ) estimates funded origination volume of ~$25B-$30B and servicing portfolio UPB of ~$490B-$500B.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

