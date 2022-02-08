Newmont (NYSE:NEM) agrees to acquire Buenaventura's (NYSE:BVN) 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha, South America's largest gold mine, for $300M plus contingent payments of up to $100M tied partly to higher metal prices; the deal takes Newmont's stake in the mine to 95%.

Newmont also will transfer its ownership interest in the La Zanja joint venture to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties on any future production from the La Zanja operation; Newmont will contribute $45M to cover future closure costs at La Zanja.

"This acquisition gives Newmont control of the Yanacocha district where we are positioning the sulfides project for profitable production and value generation for decades to come," Newmont said.

Newmont expects the sulfides project will add production of 525K gold equiv. oz.year on average, with all-in sustaining costs of $700-$800/oz. for the first five full years of production (2027-31); an investment decision is expected in H2 2022 with a three-year development period.

Newmont "remains an excellent income play," Individual Trader writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.